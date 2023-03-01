Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) was $2.88 for the day, up 0.35% from the previous closing price of $2.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7550943 shares were traded. ARDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8700.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ARDX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on November 17, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $8 from $3 previously.

On May 06, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $1.

Ladenburg Thalmann Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 01, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when RAAB MICHAEL sold 13,449 shares for $3.00 per share. The transaction valued at 40,360 led to the insider holds 896,012 shares of the business.

Renz Justin A sold 3,439 shares of ARDX for $10,320 on Feb 21. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 336,606 shares after completing the transaction at $3.00 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Rosenbaum David P., who serves as the Chief Development Officer of the company, sold 3,394 shares for $3.00 each. As a result, the insider received 10,185 and left with 375,600 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 62.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARDX has reached a high of $3.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8312, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5183.

Shares Statistics:

ARDX traded an average of 6.69M shares per day over the past three months and 4.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 187.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 183.78M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ARDX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 11.69M with a Short Ratio of 10.11M, compared to 10.52M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.89% and a Short% of Float of 5.93%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.4, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.64.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $43.6M to a low estimate of $10k. As of the current estimate, Ardelyx Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.03M, an estimated increase of 2,151.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.92M, an increase of 1,165.00% less than the figure of $2,151.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $250k.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $52.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.1M, up 238.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $73.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $134.5M and the low estimate is $35.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 113.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.