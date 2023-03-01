Are analysts optimistic about International Seaways Inc.’s (NYSE:INSW) stock?

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) closed the day trading at $51.44 up 5.78% from the previous closing price of $48.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2041833 shares were traded. INSW stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.55.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of INSW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On July 27, 2022, BTIG Research Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $30.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on July 21, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Small James D III sold 500 shares for $44.90 per share. The transaction valued at 22,450 led to the insider holds 59,851 shares of the business.

Small James D III sold 500 shares of INSW for $20,000 on Feb 03. The CAO,SVP,Sec. & General Counsel now owns 60,351 shares after completing the transaction at $40.00 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Pribor Jeffrey, who serves as the SVP,CFO & Treasurer of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $39.10 each. As a result, the insider received 39,100 and left with 65,594 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, International’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INSW has reached a high of $48.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.25.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, INSW traded about 580.27K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, INSW traded about 712.79k shares per day. A total of 49.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.93M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.20% stake in the company. Shares short for INSW as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.21M with a Short Ratio of 1.60M, compared to 1.34M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.48% and a Short% of Float of 2.52%.

Dividends & Splits

INSW’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.48, up from 0.24 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.12%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.4 and a low estimate of $2.87, while EPS last year was -$0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.7, with high estimates of $3.78 and low estimates of $1.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.86 and $6.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.3. EPS for the following year is $7.98, with 9 analysts recommending between $12.51 and $3.86.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $310.01M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $344.3M to a low estimate of $275.83M. As of the current estimate, International Seaways Inc.’s year-ago sales were $94.67M, an estimated increase of 227.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $256.91M, an increase of 153.20% less than the figure of $227.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $302.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $197.6M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INSW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $870.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $802M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $831.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $272.55M, up 205.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $895.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.14B and the low estimate is $689.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.