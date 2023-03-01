Are analysts optimistic about United States Steel Corporation’s (NYSE:X) stock?

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) closed the day trading at $30.63 up 5.95% from the previous closing price of $28.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9762236 shares were traded. X stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.97.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of X, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 17, 2022, Credit Suisse reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $49 to $44.

JP Morgan reiterated its Underweight rating for the stock on June 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $34 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when Jaycox Kenneth E sold 6,090 shares for $30.00 per share. The transaction valued at 182,700 led to the insider holds 79,637 shares of the business.

Buckiso Scott D sold 55,119 shares of X for $1,377,975 on Nov 22. The SVP & Chief Mfg Officer – NAFR now owns 85,801 shares after completing the transaction at $25.00 per share. On Apr 29, another insider, Grewal Manpreet, who serves as the VP, Controller & CAO of the company, sold 3,505 shares for $33.00 each. As a result, the insider received 115,665 and left with 23,913 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, X has reached a high of $39.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.44.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, X traded about 6.68M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, X traded about 6.18M shares per day. A total of 232.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 223.70M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.20% stake in the company. Shares short for X as of Jan 12, 2023 were 19.1M with a Short Ratio of 16.91M, compared to 19.57M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.15% and a Short% of Float of 8.24%.

Dividends & Splits

X’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.20, up from 0.04 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.88.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.07 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $3.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $1.35 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.78 and $1.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.36. EPS for the following year is $1.92, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.98 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $3.99B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.36B to a low estimate of $3.74B. As of the current estimate, United States Steel Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.23B, an estimated decrease of -23.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.23B, a decrease of -32.80% less than the figure of -$23.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.66B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.78B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for X’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.07B, down -23.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.49B and the low estimate is $13.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.