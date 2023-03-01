Are Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s stock clocked out at $26.45, down -2.51% from its previous closing price of $27.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1052298 shares were traded. CCRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.66.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CCRN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 27, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $18 to $27.

The Benchmark Company Upgraded its Hold to Buy on August 05, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $22.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when Grieco Cynthia Ann sold 1,071 shares for $36.00 per share. The transaction valued at 38,556 led to the insider holds 11,950 shares of the business.

Burns William J. sold 40,293 shares of CCRN for $1,245,535 on Oct 03. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 206,111 shares after completing the transaction at $30.91 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Ball Susan E, who serves as the General Counsel and Secretary of the company, sold 14,901 shares for $30.00 each. As a result, the insider received 447,030 and left with 155,896 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cross’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCRN has reached a high of $40.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.90.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CCRN traded 673.56K shares on average per day over the past three months and 793.72k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.26M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.66% stake in the company. Shares short for CCRN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.93M with a Short Ratio of 4.68M, compared to 3.27M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.53% and a Short% of Float of 13.18%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.91 and a low estimate of $0.87, while EPS last year was $1.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.09 and $5.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.07. EPS for the following year is $3.18, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.32 and $3.09.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $594.57M. It ranges from a high estimate of $596.91M to a low estimate of $592.3M. As of the current estimate, Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $640.68M, an estimated decrease of -7.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $574.38M, a decrease of -27.20% less than the figure of -$7.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $601.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $561.86M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.68B, up 65.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.29B and the low estimate is $2.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -20.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.