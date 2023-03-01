Are Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Frequency Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.68, down -8.15% from its previous closing price of $0.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0603 from its previous closing price. On the day, 578027 shares were traded. FREQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6800.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FREQ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on September 22, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 06 when McCubbin Quentin sold 6,569 shares for $1.52 per share. The transaction valued at 9,985 led to the insider holds 38,340 shares of the business.

Arnold Wendy S sold 5,638 shares of FREQ for $8,570 on Jul 06. The Chief People Officer now owns 21,186 shares after completing the transaction at $1.52 per share. On Jul 06, another insider, Loose Christopher R., who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 4,415 shares for $1.53 each. As a result, the insider received 6,755 and left with 50,050 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FREQ has reached a high of $5.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1391, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1516.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FREQ traded 744.38K shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.04M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.49M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.60% stake in the company. Shares short for FREQ as of Jan 30, 2023 were 787.63k with a Short Ratio of 1.30M, compared to 422.5k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.23% and a Short% of Float of 2.42%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.57 and a low estimate of -$0.72, while EPS last year was -$0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.6, with high estimates of -$0.47 and low estimates of -$0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.4 and -$2.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.48. EPS for the following year is -$1.11, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.1 and -$2.79.