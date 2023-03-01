As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) offers stability

ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) closed the day trading at $303.61 up 2.68% from the previous closing price of $295.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+7.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1008146 shares were traded. ANSS stock price reached its highest trading level at $307.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $294.70.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ANSS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 43.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on December 14, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $295 from $281 previously.

On October 24, 2022, Rosenblatt Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $295 to $270.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Overweight on September 16, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $275.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Emswiler Shane sold 11,419 shares for $265.68 per share. The transaction valued at 3,033,842 led to the insider holds 32,821 shares of the business.

Emswiler Shane sold 436 shares of ANSS for $101,845 on Oct 04. The SVP, Products now owns 26,572 shares after completing the transaction at $233.59 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Dorchak Glenda, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 800 shares for $256.18 each. As a result, the insider received 204,944 and left with 4,041 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ANSYS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANSS has reached a high of $333.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $194.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 258.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 248.64.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ANSS traded about 466.37K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ANSS traded about 594.69k shares per day. A total of 87.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.81M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ANSS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 782.61k with a Short Ratio of 0.71M, compared to 787.97k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.90% and a Short% of Float of 1.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.89 and a low estimate of $2.67, while EPS last year was $2.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.41, with high estimates of $1.6 and low estimates of $1.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.99 and $7.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.7. EPS for the following year is $8.41, with 18 analysts recommending between $8.74 and $7.93.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $647.41M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $657M to a low estimate of $630M. As of the current estimate, ANSYS Inc.’s year-ago sales were $661.36M, an estimated decrease of -2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $450.92M, an increase of 5.20% over than the figure of -$2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $471.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $422.5M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANSS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.93B, up 4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.25B and the low estimate is $2.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.