As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Bright Green Corporation (BGXX) offers stability

The closing price of Bright Green Corporation (NASDAQ: BGXX) was $0.88 for the day, up 9.76% from the previous closing price of $0.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0785 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1233098 shares were traded. BGXX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7900.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of BGXX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BGXX now has a Market Capitalization of 142.23M and an Enterprise Value of 140.20M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BGXX has reached a high of $58.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6695, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9167.

Shares Statistics:

BGXX traded an average of 3.99M shares per day over the past three months and 852.38k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 161.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.71M. Insiders hold about 74.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BGXX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 624.09k with a Short Ratio of 2.53M, compared to 639.55k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.37% and a Short% of Float of 1.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by Bright Green Corporation analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $11.46, with high estimates of $100.10 and low estimates of $100.79.

EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $ETF.