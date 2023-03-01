As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Frontline plc (FRO) offers stability

Frontline plc (NYSE: FRO) closed the day trading at $18.88 up 1.78% from the previous closing price of $18.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5529890 shares were traded. FRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.16.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FRO, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on September 06, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $16 from $11 previously.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $9.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Frontline’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRO has reached a high of $18.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.97.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FRO traded about 4.93M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FRO traded about 3.02M shares per day. A total of 222.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.78M. Insiders hold about 33.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FRO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 15.2M with a Short Ratio of 11.68M, compared to 26.62M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.83% and a Short% of Float of 10.65%.

Dividends & Splits

FRO’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.15, up from 1.20 a year ago. The current Payout Ratio is 12.80% for FRO, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 02, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 09, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 03, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.19 and a low estimate of $0.93, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $1.01 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.76 and $1.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.7. EPS for the following year is $2.66, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.97 and $1.37.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $370.19M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $397M to a low estimate of $337.6M. As of the current estimate, Frontline plc’s year-ago sales were $213.55M, an estimated increase of 73.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $351.53M, an increase of 245.00% over than the figure of $73.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $389M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $318M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $878M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $809.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $847.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $749.38M, up 13.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.3B and the low estimate is $808.42M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.