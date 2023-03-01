As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Novavax Inc. (NVAX) offers stability

The closing price of Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) was $9.26 for the day, up 6.81% from the previous closing price of $8.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10206691 shares were traded. NVAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.60.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NVAX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on January 09, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $37 from $74 previously.

On December 30, 2022, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $207 to $110.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when YOUNG JAMES F sold 12,500 shares for $73.58 per share. The transaction valued at 919,765 led to the insider holds 62,590 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVAX has reached a high of $91.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.90.

Shares Statistics:

NVAX traded an average of 7.00M shares per day over the past three months and 4.52M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 84.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.59M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NVAX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 30.91M with a Short Ratio of 32.05M, compared to 24.47M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 36.36% and a Short% of Float of 36.47%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.42 and a low estimate of -$1.85, while EPS last year was -$11.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.5, with high estimates of -$1.37 and low estimates of -$1.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$6.34 and -$7.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$7.28. EPS for the following year is -$5.51, with 5 analysts recommending between -$2.17 and -$7.2.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $402.7M to a low estimate of $368.6M. As of the current estimate, Novavax Inc.’s year-ago sales were $222.2M, an estimated increase of 72.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $368.05M, a decrease of -47.70% less than the figure of $72.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $380M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $356.1M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.15B, up 75.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.78B and the low estimate is $860M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -34.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.