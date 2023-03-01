As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) offers stability

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) closed the day trading at $14.63 up 4.65% from the previous closing price of $13.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1972562 shares were traded. RELY stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.94.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RELY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when Yoakum Rene sold 5,427 shares for $9.94 per share. The transaction valued at 53,955 led to the insider holds 286 shares of the business.

Hug Joshua sold 7,728 shares of RELY for $79,625 on Nov 28. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 4,173,631 shares after completing the transaction at $10.30 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Yoakum Rene, who serves as the EVP, Customer and Culture of the company, sold 5,971 shares for $10.00 each. As a result, the insider received 59,705 and left with 286 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RELY has reached a high of $14.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.60.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RELY traded about 834.61K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RELY traded about 1.5M shares per day. A total of 168.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.15M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RELY as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.76M with a Short Ratio of 2.35M, compared to 2.84M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.62% and a Short% of Float of 3.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.77 and -$0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.79. EPS for the following year is -$0.7, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$1.16.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $180.82M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $189.11M to a low estimate of $174.9M. As of the current estimate, Remitly Global Inc.’s year-ago sales were $135.25M, an estimated increase of 33.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $190.31M, an increase of 39.90% over than the figure of $33.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $203.43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $179.43M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RELY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $651.64M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $637.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $642.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $458.61M, up 40.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $848.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $922.5M and the low estimate is $812M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.