As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, TAL Education Group (TAL) offers stability

The closing price of TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) was $7.03 for the day, down -1.26% from the previous closing price of $7.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5080200 shares were traded. TAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.82.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TAL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 03, 2022, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $4.94 to $6.50.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on October 31, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4.30 to $4.70.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TAL has reached a high of $10.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.53.

Shares Statistics:

TAL traded an average of 10.50M shares per day over the past three months and 6.76M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 634.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 353.83M. Insiders hold about 83.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TAL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 33.14M with a Short Ratio of 31.60M, compared to 40.56M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and -$0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.35 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $256M to a low estimate of $239.66M. As of the current estimate, TAL Education Group’s year-ago sales were $541.15M, an estimated decrease of -54.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $246.45M, an increase of 10.00% over than the figure of -$54.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $246.45M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $246.45M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $986M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.39B, down -77.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.29B and the low estimate is $1.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.