Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) closed at $24.70 in the last session, down -0.32% from day before closing price of $24.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 914291 shares were traded. SAVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.27.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SAVA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.10 and its Current Ratio is at 22.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 15, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $100.

Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on July 07, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $80 to $190.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Barry Richard bought 36,159 shares for $23.79 per share. The transaction valued at 860,223 led to the insider holds 186,159 shares of the business.

Kupiec James William bought 2,500 shares of SAVA for $61,100 on Aug 23. The Chief Clinical Dev. Officer now owns 2,500 shares after completing the transaction at $24.44 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, ROBERTSON SANFORD, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $20.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,069,000 and bolstered with 1,024,765 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SAVA is -0.11, which has changed by -39.00% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -9.22% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SAVA has reached a high of $51.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.12.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SAVA traded on average about 1.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 874.34k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 40.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.45M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SAVA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.85M with a Short Ratio of 10.60M, compared to 8.69M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23.61% and a Short% of Float of 24.96%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.51 and a low estimate of -$0.65, while EPS last year was -$0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.72, with high estimates of -$0.72 and low estimates of -$0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.93 and -$2.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.99. EPS for the following year is -$1.48, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.78 and -$3.07.