Considering Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $8.87 in the prior trading day, Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) closed at $8.95, up 0.90%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 41281231 shares were traded. LAZR stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.51.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LAZR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.70 and its Current Ratio is at 9.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 14.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 14.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on October 25, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Northland Capital Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on September 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Jepsen Mary Lou bought 10,109 shares for $6.66 per share. The transaction valued at 67,281 led to the insider holds 55,584 shares of the business.

AEG Holdings, LLC bought 7,953 shares of LAZR for $52,910 on Dec 16. The Director now owns 39,569 shares after completing the transaction at $6.65 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Tempesta Daniel David, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,325 shares for $6.92 each. As a result, the insider paid 23,017 and bolstered with 115,921 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 69.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 74.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAZR has reached a high of $16.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.56.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 10.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 19.64M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 359.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 229.30M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LAZR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 68.03M with a Short Ratio of 69.17M, compared to 55.34M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.75% and a Short% of Float of 27.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.73. EPS for the following year is -$0.65, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.85.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $12.52M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $13M to a low estimate of $12M. As of the current estimate, Luminar Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.34M, an estimated increase of 1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.02M, an increase of 133.70% over than the figure of $1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $17.81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.8M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LAZR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $43M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $41M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $42.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.94M, up 31.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $116.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $133.4M and the low estimate is $75M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 175.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.