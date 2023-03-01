Constellium SE (CSTM) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) closed the day trading at $15.99 up 2.63% from the previous closing price of $15.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2184563 shares were traded. CSTM stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.37.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CSTM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on December 10, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $21 from $22 previously.

On November 17, 2021, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $24.

On September 10, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on September 10, 2021, with a $25 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Constellium’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSTM has reached a high of $19.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.32.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CSTM traded about 1.02M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CSTM traded about 1.41M shares per day. A total of 144.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.12M. Insiders hold about 1.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CSTM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.59M with a Short Ratio of 2.29M, compared to 1.91M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.79% and a Short% of Float of 2.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.35 and $2.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.27. EPS for the following year is $1.58, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.88 and $1.13.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $1.96B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.14B to a low estimate of $1.71B. As of the current estimate, Constellium SE’s year-ago sales were $1.74B, an estimated increase of 12.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.03B, an increase of 0.70% less than the figure of $12.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.73B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSTM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.27B, up 38.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.33B and the low estimate is $7.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.