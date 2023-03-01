CTKB (Cytek Biosciences Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) closed at $10.30 in the last session, down -2.28% from day before closing price of $10.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1094042 shares were traded. CTKB stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.26.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CTKB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.50 and its Current Ratio is at 10.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Yan Ming sold 20,000 shares for $10.94 per share. The transaction valued at 218,800 led to the insider holds 7,926,053 shares of the business.

Yan Ming sold 897 shares of CTKB for $12,136 on Feb 08. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 7,944,844 shares after completing the transaction at $13.53 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, Jiang Wenbin, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $13.19 each. As a result, the insider received 263,800 and left with 7,720,314 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTKB has reached a high of $16.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.36.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CTKB traded on average about 616.51K shares per day over the past 3-months and 517.28k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 134.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.55M. Insiders hold about 11.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CTKB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.1M with a Short Ratio of 5.49M, compared to 3.62M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.78% and a Short% of Float of 5.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.26 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $50.22M. It ranges from a high estimate of $51.86M to a low estimate of $47.5M. As of the current estimate, Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $38.89M, an estimated increase of 29.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $47.61M, an increase of 35.80% over than the figure of $29.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $49.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $44.04M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTKB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $167.93M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $163.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $166.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $127.95M, up 30.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $214.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $225M and the low estimate is $203.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.