EURN (Euronav NV) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) closed at $18.21 down -1.41% from its previous closing price of $18.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1970459 shares were traded. EURN stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.10.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Euronav NV’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on September 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $20.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Euronav’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EURN has reached a high of $21.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.72.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EURN has traded an average of 2.85M shares per day and 1.79M over the past ten days. A total of 201.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.22M. Insiders hold about 63.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.18% stake in the company. Shares short for EURN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.18M with a Short Ratio of 2.06M, compared to 3.62M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.08% and a Short% of Float of 1.23%.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.74%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.87.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.81 and a low estimate of $0.58, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.1 and $1.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.24. EPS for the following year is $2.7, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.96 and $1.74.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $303.41M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $319.1M to a low estimate of $279.43M. As of the current estimate, Euronav NV’s year-ago sales were $114.37M, an estimated increase of 165.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $267.6M, an increase of 80.00% less than the figure of $165.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $291.71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $234M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EURN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $917.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $854.67M, up 37.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.5B and the low estimate is $1.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.