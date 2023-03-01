GSM (Ferroglobe PLC) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) closed at $4.99 up 1.22% from its previous closing price of $4.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1704474 shares were traded. GSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.1150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.8700.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ferroglobe PLC’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on September 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On February 14, 2022, Seaport Research Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ferroglobe’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GSM has reached a high of $9.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3958, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.6191.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GSM has traded an average of 1.68M shares per day and 1.92M over the past ten days. A total of 187.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.40M. Insiders hold about 43.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GSM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.88M with a Short Ratio of 2.02M, compared to 3.58M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.1 and $3.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.1. EPS for the following year is $0.85, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.19 and $0.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $516.35M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $537.1M to a low estimate of $495.6M. As of the current estimate, Ferroglobe PLC’s year-ago sales were $569.77M, an estimated decrease of -9.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $481.7M, a decrease of -32.70% less than the figure of -$9.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $481.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $481.7M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.78B, up 52.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.97B and the low estimate is $1.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -29.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.