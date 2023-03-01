How is Eventbrite Inc.’s (NYSE: EB) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $8.70 in the prior trading day, Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE: EB) closed at $8.76, up 0.69%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1195736 shares were traded. EB stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.62.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 104.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on July 15, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On February 10, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $18.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on February 10, 2022, with a $18 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EB has reached a high of $15.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.28.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 997.79K shares per day over the past 3-months and 957.12k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 98.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.80M. Shares short for EB as of Jan 12, 2023 were 12.63M with a Short Ratio of 12.71M, compared to 12.62M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.80% and a Short% of Float of 15.78%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.75 and -$0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.75. EPS for the following year is -$0.51, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.4 and -$0.61.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $70.99M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $72M to a low estimate of $70.34M. As of the current estimate, Eventbrite Inc.’s year-ago sales were $59.64M, an estimated increase of 19.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $72.45M, an increase of 29.70% over than the figure of $19.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $75.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $68.55M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $261M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $259.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $260.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $187.13M, up 39.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $322.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $340.02M and the low estimate is $308.02M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.