How is McEwen Mining Inc.’s (NYSE: MUX) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $6.25 in the prior trading day, McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) closed at $6.80, up 8.80%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 799888 shares were traded. MUX stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.18.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MUX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 10, 2019, B. Riley FBR started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.20.

On December 11, 2017, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.25.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on December 11, 2017, with a $3.25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Mah G. Peter bought 23,575 shares for $1.06 per share. The transaction valued at 24,990 led to the insider holds 31,575 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MUX has reached a high of $9.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.73.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 379.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 331.11k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 50.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.07M. Insiders hold about 17.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MUX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.58M with a Short Ratio of 1.49M, compared to 1.57M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.32% and a Short% of Float of 4.03%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.41 and -$1.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.97, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.97 and -$0.97.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MUX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $189.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $189.04M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $189.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $182.03M, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $508.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $508.95M and the low estimate is $508.95M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 169.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.