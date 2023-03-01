I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT).

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1384574 shares were traded. EDIT stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.03.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EDIT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on February 01, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On December 13, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when ROBERTSON MICHELLE sold 4,287 shares for $9.67 per share. The transaction valued at 41,435 led to the insider holds 76,243 shares of the business.

Eaton Bruce sold 3,307 shares of EDIT for $31,963 on Feb 13. The EVP, CBO AND CTO now owns 60,983 shares after completing the transaction at $9.67 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, Shearman Mark S, who serves as the EVP, CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER of the company, sold 2,790 shares for $9.67 each. As a result, the insider received 26,966 and left with 65,559 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 32.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EDIT has reached a high of $21.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.23.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EDIT traded on average about 1.96M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.49M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 68.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.22M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EDIT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 20.94M with a Short Ratio of 19.67M, compared to 21.65M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 30.45% and a Short% of Float of 34.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.61 and a low estimate of -$1, while EPS last year was -$0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.15, with high estimates of -$0.47 and low estimates of -$5.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.94 and -$3.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.12. EPS for the following year is -$3.03, with 18 analysts recommending between -$1.55 and -$3.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EDIT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.64M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.54M, down -35.80% from the average estimate.