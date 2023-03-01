I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS).

After finishing at $12.64 in the prior trading day, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) closed at $12.65, up 0.08%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 998087 shares were traded. KTOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.57.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KTOS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on February 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $14 from $11.50 previously.

On November 04, 2022, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $11.50.

Truist Upgraded its Hold to Buy on May 26, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when Cervantes de Burgreen Maria sold 2,000 shares for $9.26 per share. The transaction valued at 18,523 led to the insider holds 27,891 shares of the business.

Liberatore Samuel N sold 8,000 shares of KTOS for $84,490 on Nov 14. The Director now owns 1,253 shares after completing the transaction at $10.56 per share. On Aug 29, another insider, Fendley Steven S., who serves as the President, US Division of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $12.99 each. As a result, the insider received 90,954 and left with 333,302 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KTOS has reached a high of $22.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.00.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 789.46K shares per day over the past 3-months and 801.26k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 127.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.78M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KTOS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.65M with a Short Ratio of 2.57M, compared to 2.58M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.11% and a Short% of Float of 2.15%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.31 and $0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.27. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.5 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $242.05M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $251M to a low estimate of $234M. As of the current estimate, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $211.6M, an estimated increase of 14.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $219.92M, an increase of 12.10% less than the figure of $14.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $235.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $210M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KTOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $900M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $883M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $891.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $811.5M, up 9.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $985.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1B and the low estimate is $973M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.