I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE).

The price of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE) closed at $4.20 in the last session, down -1.18% from day before closing price of $4.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 520729 shares were traded. WVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WVE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 23, 2020, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $13.

SVB Leerink Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on December 31, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when BOLNO PAUL sold 29,400 shares for $4.04 per share. The transaction valued at 118,776 led to the insider holds 407,425 shares of the business.

Francis Chris sold 10,258 shares of WVE for $41,340 on Feb 16. The insider now owns 79,714 shares after completing the transaction at $4.03 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, Vargeese Chandra, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 10,249 shares for $4.03 each. As a result, the insider received 41,303 and left with 106,624 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 86.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WVE has reached a high of $7.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.1740, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7621.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WVE traded on average about 738.35K shares per day over the past 3-months and 410.3k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 93.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.79M. Insiders hold about 28.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.70% stake in the company. Shares short for WVE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.63M with a Short Ratio of 1.27M, compared to 1.5M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.87% and a Short% of Float of 2.57%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.47, while EPS last year was -$0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.92 and -$2.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.01. EPS for the following year is -$1.33, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.15 and -$1.66.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $7M, an increase of 300.00% over than the figure of $300.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $40.96M, down -77.20% from the average estimate.