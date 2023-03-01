In spite of NanoString Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NSTG) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, NanoString Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $9.76, up 2.74% from its previous closing price of $9.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 889291 shares were traded. NSTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.41.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NSTG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on February 02, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On March 24, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.

Cowen Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on January 06, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $75.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Bailey K Thomas bought 29,161 shares for $8.05 per share. The transaction valued at 234,746 led to the insider holds 48,533 shares of the business.

GRAY R BRADLEY bought 5,161 shares of NSTG for $39,998 on Dec 13. The President and CEO now owns 269,998 shares after completing the transaction at $7.75 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, GRAY R BRADLEY, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 62,500 shares for $7.35 each. As a result, the insider paid 459,375 and bolstered with 264,837 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NSTG has reached a high of $37.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.71.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NSTG traded 713.28K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.24M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.46% stake in the company. Shares short for NSTG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.04M with a Short Ratio of 2.89M, compared to 2.88M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.52% and a Short% of Float of 8.97%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.38 and a low estimate of -$0.74, while EPS last year was -$0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.51, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.82 and -$3.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.07. EPS for the following year is -$2.17, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.54 and -$2.68.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $33.71M. It ranges from a high estimate of $34.36M to a low estimate of $32.9M. As of the current estimate, NanoString Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $42.45M, an estimated decrease of -20.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.66M, an increase of 21.20% over than the figure of -$20.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $40.09M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34.7M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NSTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $127.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $125M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $126.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $145.09M, down -13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $175.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $196.9M and the low estimate is $160.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.