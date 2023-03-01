In spite of Pulmonx Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LUNG) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ: LUNG) closed at $11.23 up 2.18% from its previous closing price of $10.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 654130 shares were traded. LUNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.91.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Pulmonx Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.70 and its Current Ratio is at 8.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on February 27, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $15 from $10 previously.

On January 03, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $8.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when French Glendon E. III sold 3,631 shares for $5.93 per share. The transaction valued at 21,532 led to the insider holds 1,034,313 shares of the business.

Sung Derrick sold 1,069 shares of LUNG for $6,339 on Dec 01. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 262,746 shares after completing the transaction at $5.93 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Lehman David Aaron, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 1,069 shares for $5.93 each. As a result, the insider received 6,339 and left with 44,160 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LUNG has reached a high of $28.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.59.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LUNG has traded an average of 485.57K shares per day and 604.62k over the past ten days. A total of 37.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.03M. Shares short for LUNG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.95M with a Short Ratio of 2.83M, compared to 2.94M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.88% and a Short% of Float of 9.90%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.38 and a low estimate of -$0.46, while EPS last year was -$0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.42, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.59 and -$1.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.62. EPS for the following year is -$1.62, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.29 and -$1.86.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $13.98M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $14.3M to a low estimate of $13.7M. As of the current estimate, Pulmonx Corporation’s year-ago sales were $13.71M, an estimated increase of 2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.57M, an increase of 25.80% over than the figure of $2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.04M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LUNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $52.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $51.73M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $52.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.42M, up 7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $62.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $63.2M and the low estimate is $58.73M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.