In spite of Sight Sciences Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SGHT) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Sight Sciences Inc.’s stock clocked out at $10.98, up 2.52% from its previous closing price of $10.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 666315 shares were traded. SGHT stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.75.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SGHT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.50 and its Current Ratio is at 12.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on January 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $15 from $10 previously.

On July 26, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $10.Stifel initiated its Hold rating on July 26, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Encrantz Staffan bought 250,000 shares for $8.49 per share. The transaction valued at 2,123,725 led to the insider holds 551,802 shares of the business.

Encrantz Staffan bought 300,000 shares of SGHT for $2,460,000 on May 16. The Director now owns 301,802 shares after completing the transaction at $8.20 per share. On May 13, another insider, Selnick Jesse, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $8.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 41,400 and bolstered with 249,225 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SGHT has reached a high of $17.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.52.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SGHT traded 120.62K shares on average per day over the past three months and 112.34k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.43M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SGHT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.31M with a Short Ratio of 1.18M, compared to 1.41M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.73% and a Short% of Float of 7.72%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.38 and a low estimate of -$0.48, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.4, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.83 and -$1.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.87. EPS for the following year is -$1.36, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.01 and -$1.65.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $20.32M. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.8M to a low estimate of $19.92M. As of the current estimate, Sight Sciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.69M, an estimated increase of 38.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.14M, an increase of 28.60% less than the figure of $38.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $19.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.68M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SGHT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $71.32M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $70.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $71.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.96M, up 45.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $91.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $94M and the low estimate is $87.38M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.