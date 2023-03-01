In the case of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO), what’s next?

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) closed the day trading at $22.73 down -0.79% from the previous closing price of $22.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1037053 shares were traded. XPRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.67.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of XPRO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when KEARNEY MICHAEL C sold 8,779 shares for $23.04 per share. The transaction valued at 202,224 led to the insider holds 147,570 shares of the business.

KEARNEY MICHAEL C sold 9,963 shares of XPRO for $229,330 on Feb 24. The Director now owns 156,349 shares after completing the transaction at $23.02 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, KEARNEY MICHAEL C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,186 shares for $22.10 each. As a result, the insider received 446,107 and left with 166,312 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XPRO has reached a high of $23.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.14.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, XPRO traded about 664.03K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, XPRO traded about 781.71k shares per day. A total of 108.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.40M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for XPRO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3M with a Short Ratio of 3.18M, compared to 3.03M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.75% and a Short% of Float of 4.59%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.29. EPS for the following year is $0.79, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.25 and $0.46.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $336.97M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $339M to a low estimate of $333M. As of the current estimate, Expro Group Holdings N.V.’s year-ago sales were $295.67M, an estimated increase of 14.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $317.5M, an increase of 13.20% less than the figure of $14.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $337M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $287.5M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XPRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $825.76M, up 53.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.48B and the low estimate is $1.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.