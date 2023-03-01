In the case of indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI), what’s next?

The closing price of indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) was $10.46 for the day, up 2.35% from the previous closing price of $10.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6775824 shares were traded. INDI stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.19.

Ratios:

Our analysis of INDI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on February 14, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $13 from $10 previously.

On June 15, 2022, B. Riley Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when Machuga Steven sold 50,000 shares for $10.35 per share. The transaction valued at 517,500 led to the insider holds 66,376 shares of the business.

McClymont Donald sold 100,000 shares of INDI for $1,004,000 on Feb 17. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 4,298 shares after completing the transaction at $10.04 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, schiller Thomas, who serves as the CFO and EVP of Strategy of the company, sold 58,900 shares for $9.80 each. As a result, the insider received 577,220 and left with 1,334,303 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INDI has reached a high of $10.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.39.

Shares Statistics:

INDI traded an average of 1.49M shares per day over the past three months and 3.32M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 120.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.72M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.90% stake in the company. Shares short for INDI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 12.47M with a Short Ratio of 12.57M, compared to 13.6M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.96% and a Short% of Float of 11.52%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.12, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $33.11M to a low estimate of $32.5M. As of the current estimate, indie Semiconductor Inc.’s year-ago sales were $18.96M, an estimated increase of 73.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $38.4M, an increase of 74.60% over than the figure of $73.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $41.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $36.5M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INDI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $110.88M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $110.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $110.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.41M, up 128.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $222.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $230M and the low estimate is $215M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 101.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.