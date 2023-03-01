In the case of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT), what’s next?

The closing price of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) was $20.50 for the day, down -0.77% from the previous closing price of $20.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 592444 shares were traded. KRNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.20.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of KRNT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.50 and its Current Ratio is at 8.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on February 16, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $28 from $34 previously.

On January 18, 2023, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $27.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on July 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $100 to $50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KRNT has reached a high of $95.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.49.

Shares Statistics:

KRNT traded an average of 349.58K shares per day over the past three months and 398.26k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.57M. Insiders hold about 0.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.80% stake in the company. Shares short for KRNT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.13M with a Short Ratio of 0.45M, compared to 1.35M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.27% and a Short% of Float of 2.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.61 and -$0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.66. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.32 and -$0.23.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $68.3M to a low estimate of $66M. As of the current estimate, Kornit Digital Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $95.4M, an estimated decrease of -29.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $52.99M, a decrease of -36.40% less than the figure of -$29.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $49.98M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KRNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $276.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $272.68M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $275.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $347.4M, down -20.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $276.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $286.1M and the low estimate is $271.99M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.