In the case of Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM), what’s next?

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) closed the day trading at $17.23 up 1.12% from the previous closing price of $17.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 36338506 shares were traded. VRRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.85.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VRRM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 47.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 30, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $17.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on May 26, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN sold 25,000 shares for $17.09 per share. The transaction valued at 427,348 led to the insider holds 510,636 shares of the business.

ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN sold 25,000 shares of VRRM for $421,205 on Feb 24. The President and CEO now owns 535,636 shares after completing the transaction at $16.85 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Verra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRRM has reached a high of $17.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.62.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VRRM traded about 1.27M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VRRM traded about 2.1M shares per day. A total of 151.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.40M. Shares short for VRRM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 10.48M with a Short Ratio of 10.04M, compared to 9.94M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.99% and a Short% of Float of 7.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1 and $0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.98. EPS for the following year is $1.05, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.13 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $184.13M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $185.3M to a low estimate of $182.5M. As of the current estimate, Verra Mobility Corporation’s year-ago sales were $169.98M, an estimated increase of 8.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $180.26M, an increase of 5.80% less than the figure of $8.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $184.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $177.15M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $740.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $738M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $739.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $550.59M, up 34.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $773.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $792.9M and the low estimate is $763.19M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.