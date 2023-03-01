In What Direction Will BioVie Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BIVI) Stock Goes From Here?

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) closed the day trading at $7.69 up 8.31% from the previous closing price of $7.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 636430 shares were traded. BIVI stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.88.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BIVI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on July 22, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On January 15, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIVI has reached a high of $14.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.87.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BIVI traded about 1.14M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BIVI traded about 398.95k shares per day. A total of 31.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.04M. Insiders hold about 67.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BIVI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 321.28k with a Short Ratio of 0.39M, compared to 458.51k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.99% and a Short% of Float of 3.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.75 and -$1.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.2. EPS for the following year is -$1.79, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.68 and -$1.89.