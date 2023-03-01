In What Direction Will Gildan Activewear Inc.’s (NYSE:GIL) Stock Goes From Here?

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) closed the day trading at $31.75 up 1.37% from the previous closing price of $31.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 998696 shares were traded. GIL stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.00.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GIL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 11, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $36 to $44.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Gildan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GIL has reached a high of $39.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.64.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GIL traded about 549.27K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GIL traded about 698.82k shares per day. A total of 179.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.60M. Insiders hold about 8.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GIL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.38M with a Short Ratio of 3.10M, compared to 4.08M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.88% and a Short% of Float of 2.13%.

Dividends & Splits

GIL’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.74, up from 0.31 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.29%. The current Payout Ratio is 23.00% for GIL, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 21, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 29, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.17 and $3.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.14. EPS for the following year is $3.06, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.25 and $2.9.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $761.96M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $777M to a low estimate of $745M. As of the current estimate, Gildan Activewear Inc.’s year-ago sales were $784.3M, an estimated decrease of -2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $745.91M, a decrease of -3.70% less than the figure of -$2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $756.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $740.03M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GIL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.92B, up 12.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.44B and the low estimate is $3.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.