In What Direction Will Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) was $24.31 for the day, down -1.46% from the previous closing price of $24.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 974850 shares were traded. RYTM stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.91.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RYTM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.90 and its Current Ratio is at 10.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 08, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $28.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on August 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when Mazabraud Yann sold 1,177 shares for $27.03 per share. The transaction valued at 31,814 led to the insider holds 3,827 shares of the business.

Smith Hunter C sold 702 shares of RYTM for $18,863 on Feb 14. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 59,406 shares after completing the transaction at $26.87 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Chien Jennifer, who serves as the EVP, Head of North America of the company, sold 635 shares for $26.87 each. As a result, the insider received 17,062 and left with 4,940 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 86.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RYTM has reached a high of $34.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.14.

Shares Statistics:

RYTM traded an average of 551.28K shares per day over the past three months and 371.9k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.13M. Shares short for RYTM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.74M with a Short Ratio of 8.14M, compared to 7.84M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.73% and a Short% of Float of 19.36%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.7 and a low estimate of -$1.03, while EPS last year was -$0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.77, with high estimates of -$0.68 and low estimates of -$0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.42 and -$3.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.53. EPS for the following year is -$3.02, with 9 analysts recommending between -$2.6 and -$3.92.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $9M to a low estimate of $5.4M. As of the current estimate, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.82M, an estimated increase of 286.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.94M, an increase of 630.30% over than the figure of $286.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RYTM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.86M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.15M, up 598.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $63.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $82.3M and the low estimate is $33.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 189.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.