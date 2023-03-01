Invest in B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) closed at $39.78 in the last session, up 1.97% from day before closing price of $39.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 574778 shares were traded. RILY stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.31.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RILY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when Moore Andrew bought 10,000 shares for $36.78 per share. The transaction valued at 367,774 led to the insider holds 355,462 shares of the business.

PAULSON RANDALL E bought 10,000 shares of RILY for $368,495 on Feb 23. The Director now owns 286,899 shares after completing the transaction at $36.85 per share. On Feb 09, another insider, D Agostino Robert P, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 12,500 shares for $40.59 each. As a result, the insider paid 507,396 and bolstered with 153,573 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RILY has reached a high of $73.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.60.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RILY traded on average about 456.84K shares per day over the past 3-months and 557.61k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 28.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.63M. Insiders hold about 23.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RILY as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.9M with a Short Ratio of 3.05M, compared to 2.4M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.18% and a Short% of Float of 16.23%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for RILY is 4.00, which was 0.93 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.46. The current Payout Ratio is 85.38% for RILY, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 24, 2016 when the company split stock in a 101:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.