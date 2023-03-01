Invest in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX: IE) closed at $15.03 in the last session, up 4.59% from day before closing price of $14.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1127755 shares were traded. IE stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.31.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.20 and its Current Ratio is at 9.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on December 22, 2022, initiated with a Sector Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On September 28, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $12.

On August 18, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $12.JP Morgan initiated its Neutral rating on August 18, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when FRIEDLAND ROBERT M bought 422,767 shares for $9.85 per share. The transaction valued at 4,164,255 led to the insider holds 9,385,324 shares of the business.

I-Pulse Inc. sold 416,666 shares of IE for $3,333,328 on Sep 20. The 10% Owner now owns 9,755,495 shares after completing the transaction at $8.00 per share. On Sep 16, another insider, FRIEDLAND ROBERT M, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 416,666 shares for $8.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,333,328 and bolstered with 8,962,557 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 164.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IE has reached a high of $15.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.68.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IE traded on average about 254.57K shares per day over the past 3-months and 319.13k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 92.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.29M. Insiders hold about 21.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 829.18k with a Short Ratio of 0.91M, compared to 985.37k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.89% and a Short% of Float of 1.54%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.46, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.97 and -$1.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.69, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.5 and -$0.97.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8M and the low estimate is $1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -39.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.