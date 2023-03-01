Investing in Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) closed at $7.23 up 3.43% from its previous closing price of $6.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1893284 shares were traded. BORR stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.97.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Borr Drilling Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BORR has reached a high of $7.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.70.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BORR has traded an average of 1.43M shares per day and 1.87M over the past ten days. A total of 243.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 167.00M. Insiders hold about 9.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.02% stake in the company. Shares short for BORR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 10.31M with a Short Ratio of 10.31M, compared to 4.59M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.50% and a Short% of Float of 6.07%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.73 and -$1.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.73. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.46 and $0.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $134.4M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $134.4M to a low estimate of $134.4M. As of the current estimate, Borr Drilling Limited’s year-ago sales were $69.1M, an estimated increase of 94.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $152.2M, an increase of 85.60% less than the figure of $94.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $152.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $152.2M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BORR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $429.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $429.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $429.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $245.3M, up 75.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $668.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $668.2M and the low estimate is $668.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 55.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.