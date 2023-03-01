Investing in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) closed at $10.61 up 2.61% from its previous closing price of $10.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1975967 shares were traded. CRDO stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.26.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Exane BNP Paribas on February 28, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On February 15, 2023, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $18 to $15.

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on February 15, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when Cheng Chi Fung sold 40,000 shares for $10.50 per share. The transaction valued at 420,112 led to the insider holds 640,000 shares of the business.

Cheng Chi Fung sold 40,000 shares of CRDO for $743,544 on Feb 09. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 680,000 shares after completing the transaction at $18.59 per share. On Feb 09, another insider, Cheng Chi Fung, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $18.59 each. As a result, the insider received 743,536 and left with 11,288,602 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRDO has reached a high of $19.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.21.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CRDO has traded an average of 2.08M shares per day and 5.37M over the past ten days. A total of 146.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.14M. Insiders hold about 10.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CRDO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.09M with a Short Ratio of 8.23M, compared to 8.05M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.51% and a Short% of Float of 8.31%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.41, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.46 and $0.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $55.09M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $55.6M to a low estimate of $54.97M. As of the current estimate, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s year-ago sales were $31.8M, an estimated increase of 73.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $58.29M, an increase of 55.30% less than the figure of $73.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $64.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $55M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRDO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $217.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $207.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $211.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $106.48M, up 98.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $312.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $319.3M and the low estimate is $305.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 48.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.