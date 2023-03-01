Investing in Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Sesen Bio Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.58, down -0.60% from its previous closing price of $0.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0035 from its previous closing price. On the day, 800582 shares were traded. SESN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5989 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5701.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SESN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 11, 2019, H.C. Wainwright Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $3.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Forbes Monica sold 61,862 shares for $0.59 per share. The transaction valued at 36,332 led to the insider holds 480,388 shares of the business.

Cannell Thomas R sold 53,727 shares of SESN for $31,554 on Feb 21. The President and CEO now owns 553,073 shares after completing the transaction at $0.59 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Sullivan Mark, who serves as the General Counsel & Secretary of the company, sold 39,831 shares for $0.59 each. As a result, the insider received 23,393 and left with 299,694 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SESN has reached a high of $0.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5854, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6088.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SESN traded 1.08M shares on average per day over the past three months and 971.54k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 200.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 187.20M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SESN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.2M with a Short Ratio of 2.12M, compared to 2.89M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.58% and a Short% of Float of 1.58%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.47 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.12, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SESN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $40M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $40M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.54M, up 50.70% from the average estimate.