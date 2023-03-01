Is Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $10.80 in the prior trading day, Archrock Inc. (NYSE: AROC) closed at $11.07, up 2.50%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2483209 shares were traded. AROC stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.88.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AROC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On June 29, 2020, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on June 29, 2020, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Old Ocean Reserves, LP sold 3,318 shares for $10.10 per share. The transaction valued at 33,512 led to the insider holds 16,730,363 shares of the business.

Old Ocean Reserves, LP sold 65,519 shares of AROC for $662,397 on Jun 06. The 10% Owner now owns 16,933,681 shares after completing the transaction at $10.11 per share. On Jun 03, another insider, Old Ocean Reserves, LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 94,583 shares for $10.18 each. As a result, the insider received 962,855 and left with 16,999,200 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Archrock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AROC has reached a high of $10.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.38.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 914.00K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.29M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 153.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.71M. Insiders hold about 13.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AROC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.86M with a Short Ratio of 5.42M, compared to 5.17M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.13% and a Short% of Float of 5.18%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AROC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.58, compared to 0.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.66.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.29. EPS for the following year is $0.37, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.42 and $0.33.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $213.27M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $213.27M to a low estimate of $213.27M. As of the current estimate, Archrock Inc.’s year-ago sales were $195.25M, an estimated increase of 9.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AROC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $839.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $839.97M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $839.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $781.46M, up 7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $915.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $915.15M and the low estimate is $915.15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.