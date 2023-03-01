Is Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $9.37 in the prior trading day, Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) closed at $9.43, up 0.64%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 668030 shares were traded. BRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.43.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BRY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On April 07, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $14.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its Sector Weight to Overweight on April 14, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Shourie Rajath bought 10,000 shares for $7.71 per share. The transaction valued at 77,094 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Shourie Rajath bought 20,000 shares of BRY for $156,276 on Dec 14. The Director now owns 20,000 shares after completing the transaction at $7.81 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Shourie Rajath, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $7.82 each. As a result, the insider paid 156,358 and bolstered with 20,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Berry’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRY has reached a high of $11.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.84.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 700.35K shares per day over the past 3-months and 984.02k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 78.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.42M. Insiders hold about 10.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.46% stake in the company. Shares short for BRY as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.41M with a Short Ratio of 2.05M, compared to 2.75M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.14% and a Short% of Float of 4.84%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BRY’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.12, compared to 0.24 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.10%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.06 and $1.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.9. EPS for the following year is $1.42, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.81 and $0.93.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $187.93M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $221.2M to a low estimate of $158.6M. As of the current estimate, Berry Corporation’s year-ago sales were $208.09M, an estimated decrease of -9.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $187.93M, a decrease of -26.60% less than the figure of -$9.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $213.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $162.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $944.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $702.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $811.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $544.95M, up 48.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $781.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $933M and the low estimate is $650.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.