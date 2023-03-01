Is this a Prime Time To acquire 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) stock

The price of 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) closed at $0.90 in the last session, down -1.58% from day before closing price of $0.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0145 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1087227 shares were traded. XXII stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8800.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at XXII’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on July 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On June 15, 2022, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.

On March 08, 2022, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on March 08, 2022, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when ZERCHER MICHAEL sold 370,789 shares for $1.35 per share. The transaction valued at 500,565 led to the insider holds 904,938 shares of the business.

FRANZINO JOHN sold 20,324 shares of XXII for $34,443 on Jun 14. The Chief Administrative Officer now owns 405,574 shares after completing the transaction at $1.69 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XXII has reached a high of $2.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9929, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3729.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, XXII traded on average about 1.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 746.07k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 210.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 209.69M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.30% stake in the company. Shares short for XXII as of Jan 12, 2023 were 15.97M with a Short Ratio of 18.40M, compared to 17.11M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.42% and a Short% of Float of 7.51%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 22nd Century Group, Inc analysts who recommend its stock at the moment.

EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Index and $ETF.