Is this a Prime Time To acquire Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) stock

After finishing at $4.92 in the prior trading day, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) closed at $5.10, up 3.66%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6939553 shares were traded. BRMK stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.95.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BRMK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 21, 2022, B. Riley Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7.50 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Ward Brian Phillip bought 31,925 shares for $6.26 per share. The transaction valued at 200,000 led to the insider holds 114,748 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Broadmark’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRMK has reached a high of $8.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.65.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.67M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.26M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 132.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.27M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BRMK as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.26M with a Short Ratio of 2.43M, compared to 4.28M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.45% and a Short% of Float of 2.52%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BRMK’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.18, compared to 0.42 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 17.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.59 and $0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.56. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.63 and $0.36.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $25.92M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $27.3M to a low estimate of $25M. As of the current estimate, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $31.3M, an estimated decrease of -17.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $26M, a decrease of -13.00% over than the figure of -$17.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27.01M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRMK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $112.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $110M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $111.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $120.54M, down -7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $106.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $115.95M and the low estimate is $95M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.