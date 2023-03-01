Is this a Prime Time To acquire FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) stock

After finishing at $25.78 in the prior trading day, FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI) closed at $25.27, down -1.98%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2305306 shares were traded. FTAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.99.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FTAI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 79.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 79.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on September 06, 2022, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Adams Joseph P. Jr. bought 25,000 shares for $18.00 per share. The transaction valued at 450,000 led to the insider holds 187,616 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 97.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTAI has reached a high of $26.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.96.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 958.93k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 99.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.48M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FTAI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.45M with a Short Ratio of 6.81M, compared to 6.42M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.47% and a Short% of Float of 7.50%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FTAI’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.32, compared to 1.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.09%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.31.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.9 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.98 and -$1.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is $2.47, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.95 and $1.13.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $244.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $377M to a low estimate of $176.1M. As of the current estimate, FTAI Aviation Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $145.78M, an estimated increase of 67.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $222.52M, an increase of 61.40% less than the figure of $67.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $296M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $161.98M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $811M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $678.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $723M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $455.8M, up 58.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $922.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.23B and the low estimate is $676.18M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.