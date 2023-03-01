Is Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $14.50 in the prior trading day, Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) closed at $14.89, up 2.69%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8447541 shares were traded. VIPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.28.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VIPS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 24, 2023, The Benchmark Company Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $15.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vipshop’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIPS has reached a high of $16.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.80.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.83M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.95M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 605.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 499.65M. Insiders hold about 1.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VIPS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.01M with a Short Ratio of 10.41M, compared to 15.24M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.57 and $1.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.5. EPS for the following year is $1.54, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.8 and $1.3.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $4.64B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.75B to a low estimate of $4.55B. As of the current estimate, Vipshop Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $4.74B, an estimated decrease of -2.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.64B, an increase of 3.70% over than the figure of -$2.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.69B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.56B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.27B, down -6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.7B and the low estimate is $15.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.