It’s a good day to be an NextNav Inc. (NN) shareholder

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 796405 shares were traded. NN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.30 and its Current Ratio is at 8.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 06, 2022, R. F. Lafferty started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Lantz Robert sold 1,345 shares for $2.99 per share. The transaction valued at 4,022 led to the insider holds 13,557 shares of the business.

Knutson David L. sold 10,000 shares of NN for $30,000 on Feb 01. The Senior Vice President now owns 568,671 shares after completing the transaction at $3.00 per share. On Jan 30, another insider, Pattabiraman Ganesh, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 8,459 shares for $2.75 each. As a result, the insider received 23,262 and left with 1,725,083 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 96.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NN has reached a high of $8.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9244, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0083.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NN traded 469.10K shares on average per day over the past three months and 372.17k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 101.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.20M. Insiders hold about 5.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.44M with a Short Ratio of 3.59M, compared to 3.19M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.29% and a Short% of Float of 3.14%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is -$0.64, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.93.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $2.63M. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.5M to a low estimate of $750k. As of the current estimate, NextNav Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20k, an estimated increase of 13,050.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.88M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.42M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $763k, up 378.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $44.79M and the low estimate is $3.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 451.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.