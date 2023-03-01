It’s an appealing income play to consider Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR)

After finishing at $1.39 in the prior trading day, Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ: HYPR) closed at $1.61, up 15.83%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1063187 shares were traded. HYPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3415.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HYPR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.20 and its Current Ratio is at 11.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on August 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $2.40 from $8 previously.

On May 31, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.

On April 14, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $8.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on April 14, 2022, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Gupta Alok sold 5,613 shares for $1.39 per share. The transaction valued at 7,802 led to the insider holds 110,456 shares of the business.

Siddiqui Khan sold 4,635 shares of HYPR for $6,443 on Feb 16. The CMO and Chief Strategy Officer now owns 80,445 shares after completing the transaction at $1.39 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Sainz Maria, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $0.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,750 and bolstered with 39,425 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HYPR has reached a high of $4.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0057, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3681.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.39M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.71M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 70.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.77M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HYPR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.62M with a Short Ratio of 2.37M, compared to 2.66M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.30% and a Short% of Float of 3.47%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.06 and -$1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.07. EPS for the following year is -$0.95, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.94 and -$0.97.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.8M and the low estimate is $14.14M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 116.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.