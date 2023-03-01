It’s an appealing income play to consider Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL)

The price of Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE: SKIL) closed at $1.56 in the last session, down -1.89% from day before closing price of $1.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2060397 shares were traded. SKIL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SKIL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 28, 2022, Colliers Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.Colliers Securities initiated its Buy rating on January 28, 2022, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Illg Lawrence Charles bought 50,000 shares for $1.19 per share. The transaction valued at 59,500 led to the insider holds 50,000 shares of the business.

TORRES JOSE bought 50,000 shares of SKIL for $54,050 on Dec 20. The CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER now owns 50,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.08 per share. On Dec 19, another insider, Kolek Patrick, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 80,000 shares for $1.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 84,800 and bolstered with 100,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKIL has reached a high of $7.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6240, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8212.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SKIL traded on average about 500.95K shares per day over the past 3-months and 393.88k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 164.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.80M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SKIL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.18M with a Short Ratio of 3.33M, compared to 2.7M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 3.89%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.66 and -$4.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.68. EPS for the following year is -$0.6, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.28 and -$0.8.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $124.88M. It ranges from a high estimate of $139.9M to a low estimate of $106.86M. As of the current estimate, Skillsoft Corp.’s year-ago sales were $166.18M, an estimated decrease of -24.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $132.45M, a decrease of -6.20% over than the figure of -$24.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $141.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $120.2M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKIL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $556.74M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $521.66M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $541.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $567.39M, down -4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $536.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $582.9M and the low estimate is $505.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.