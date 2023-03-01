It’s an appealing income play to consider Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE)

After finishing at $18.26 in the prior trading day, Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: UVE) closed at $19.33, up 5.86%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 869797 shares were traded. UVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.92.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UVE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on February 27, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $19 from $11 previously.

On May 28, 2020, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $19.

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Mkt Perform to Underperform on November 04, 2019, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $27.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when Springer Jon sold 16,861 shares for $11.34 per share. The transaction valued at 191,273 led to the insider holds 523,672 shares of the business.

McCahill Francis Xavier III bought 3,000 shares of UVE for $30,510 on Oct 31. The Director now owns 13,337 shares after completing the transaction at $10.17 per share. On Sep 29, another insider, PETERSON RICHARD D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,075 shares for $9.30 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,003 and bolstered with 6,412 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UVE has reached a high of $18.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.56.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 232.28K shares per day over the past 3-months and 336.96k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 30.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.40M. Insiders hold about 9.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.40% stake in the company. Shares short for UVE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 523.38k with a Short Ratio of 0.54M, compared to 540.15k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.72% and a Short% of Float of 2.28%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, UVE’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.64, compared to 0.64 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.13%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.52. The current Payout Ratio is 118.67% for UVE, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 15, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 05, 1994 when the company split stock in a 1:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.7, while EPS last year was -$1.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.9, with high estimates of $0.9 and low estimates of $0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.4 and -$1.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.4. EPS for the following year is $1.2, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.5 and $0.9.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $293.52M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $293.52M to a low estimate of $293.52M. As of the current estimate, Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $271.33M, an estimated increase of 8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $299.84M, an increase of 11.40% over than the figure of $8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $299.84M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $299.84M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.04B, up 9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.25B and the low estimate is $1.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.