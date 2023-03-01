It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) stock

The closing price of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) was $1.15 for the day, down -0.86% from the previous closing price of $1.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 535069 shares were traded. CTXR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CTXR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.30 and its Current Ratio is at 9.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on November 30, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTXR has reached a high of $2.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1494, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0889.

Shares Statistics:

CTXR traded an average of 828.91K shares per day over the past three months and 621.15k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 146.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.82M. Insiders hold about 8.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CTXR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 11.6M with a Short Ratio of 10.97M, compared to 10.96M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.93% and a Short% of Float of 8.66%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.43 and $0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is $0.96, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.96 and $0.96.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $192.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $290.41M and the low estimate is $94.58M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 43.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.