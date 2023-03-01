It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) stock

The closing price of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) was $43.71 for the day, down -2.35% from the previous closing price of $44.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2775627 shares were traded. PBF stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.71.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PBF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 21, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $43.

Wolfe Research Upgraded its Underperform to Outperform on September 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $36 to $49.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Davis Paul T sold 117,500 shares for $47.28 per share. The transaction valued at 5,555,729 led to the insider holds 44,126 shares of the business.

Barone John C sold 32,500 shares of PBF for $1,493,937 on Nov 01. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 14,662 shares after completing the transaction at $45.97 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, O Connor Thomas L, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $37.54 each. As a result, the insider received 3,753,540 and left with 80,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PBF’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBF has reached a high of $49.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.02.

Shares Statistics:

PBF traded an average of 3.78M shares per day over the past three months and 3.62M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 126.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.59M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PBF as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.14M with a Short Ratio of 9.55M, compared to 10.21M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.56% and a Short% of Float of 10.74%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.30, PBF has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.00%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.49 and a low estimate of $4.16, while EPS last year was $1.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.67, with high estimates of $4.53 and low estimates of $0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $27.51 and $23.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $24.14. EPS for the following year is $10.55, with 12 analysts recommending between $17.1 and $6.7.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.49B to a low estimate of $9.15B. As of the current estimate, PBF Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.24B, an estimated increase of 16.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.62B, a decrease of -5.70% less than the figure of $16.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.35B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.33B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PBF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $46.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.25B, up 62.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $36.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $42.58B and the low estimate is $30.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -17.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.