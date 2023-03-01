It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With TechnipFMC plc (FTI) stock

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) closed the day trading at $15.29 down -2.43% from the previous closing price of $15.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11042455 shares were traded. FTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.17.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FTI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 287.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 19, 2023, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

HSBC Securities Upgraded its Hold to Buy on October 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $13.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 29 when Landes Jonathan sold 10,400 shares for $12.00 per share. The transaction valued at 124,800 led to the insider holds 138,545 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTI has reached a high of $15.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.90.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FTI traded about 5.82M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FTI traded about 7.94M shares per day. A total of 450.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 440.51M. Insiders hold about 1.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.78% stake in the company. Shares short for FTI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 16.81M with a Short Ratio of 15.53M, compared to 18.57M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.77% and a Short% of Float of 4.27%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for FTI, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 07, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 22, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 15, 2021 when the company split stock in a 1344:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

